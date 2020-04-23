Mukesh Ambani is once again Asia's richest billionaire; overtakes Jack Ma after accepting friend request from Mark Zuckerberg

Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Alibaba founder Jack Ma to once again become Asia’s richest man. The news was delivered after Ambani signed a record deal with Facebook and sold 9.9 per cent of the Jio stake of the company at Rs 45,000 crore.

Ambani’s fortune rose about $4.7 billion to $49.2 billion on Wednesday, after Reliance Industries Ltd. gained 10%. The jump put Ambani about $3.2 billion ahead of China’s Jack Ma, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The ranking updates after the close of each trading day in the US.

Reliance-owned Jio Platforms and Facebook announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of ₹ 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at ₹ 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value. Facebook’s investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

The partnership between Facebook and Jio is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services, validating Reliance Industries’ capability in incubating and building disruptive next-generation businesses, while delivering market defining shareholder value.

Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, "There's a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to share an update on our work in India. Facebook is teaming up with Jio Platforms -- we're making a financial investment, and more than that, we're committing to work together on some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India.

India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online.

This is especially important right now, because small businesses are the core of every economy and they need our support. India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs. With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities.

I want to thank Mukesh Ambani and the entire Jio team for their partnership. We're looking forward to getting started."