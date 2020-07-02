Fake news about employee peeing in Budweiser sets off meme fest - check out the best jokes

A news article by The Hans India has made it to the top Twitter trends for quoting a satirical piece on beer brand Budweiser.
According to the report, an employee named Walter Powell (alias) revealed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.
While the brewery hasn’t clarified on their end, it can be assumed that the news is untrue and is blown out of proportion since a website didn’t bother to fact check.
But, to make it worthwhile, meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to trigger a hilarious meme fest.
Check out the best memes and jokes on Budweiser below:
In 1876, German-born Adolphus Busch and his friend Carl Conrad developed a "Bohemian-style" lager (Budweiser), inspired after a trip to Bohemia and produced it in their brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. Over the years, Budweiser has become one of the largest-selling beers in the United States.
It is produced using barley malt, rice, water, hops and yeast. Malt gives colour and the sugar that is needed for the beer to ferment. Yeast is a key in the flavour. The hops give the beer spice, aroma and bitterness. Another ingredient is rice, helping Budweiser achieve crispness in its flavour. Finally, there is the water, which is filtered to make sure it's pure.