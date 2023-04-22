Al-Qaeda threatens to avenge Atiq Ahmed's death; hail gangster-politician, his brother Ashraf as martyrs | Screengrab

Days after the sensational killings of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Islamist militant group Al-Qaeda has threatened to carry out attacks on India to take revenge for the incident.

In its 7-page magazine, released by Al-Qaeda's propaganda media wing, the terror group termed both gangsters as "martyrs" and pledged to take revenge for their assassination while promising to "liberate Muslims", stated a report.

Atiq Ahmed's alleged links with ISI and LeT

During police questioning, Atiq had reportedly admitted that he had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to an FIR registered at the Shahganj police station, Ahmed admitted to having links with the ISI and LeT, claiming that the former was using drones to drop weapons in Punjab.

He also claimed that someone linked to the ISI was collecting these arms and distributing them to various militant groups, including LeT, Khalistan separatist organizations, and himself. Atiq admitted to paying for these weapons and meeting with members of these organizations.

Atiq-Ashraf Killing

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj on April 15th, amid police presence. The incident occurred when they were being escorted by police to a medical college in the district. Three men carried out the attack on the gangsters while posing as media persons. They were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Sunny, and Arun Maurya, all with criminal backgrounds.

Investigation updates

Earlier on Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recreated the crime scene where Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while in police custody, the report mentioned.

The Judicial committee constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government also paid a visit to Prayagraj to understand the sequence of events leading to the murder of the duo. The policemen who were escorting both gangsters during the shootout were also called to the spot as part of the investigation.

Al-Qaeda's Threat and its Implications

According to the report, the threat issued by Al-Qaeda in response to the assassination of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf raises concerns about potential terrorist attacks in India.

The militant group's promise to avenge the killing of the gangsters could be an attempt to incite violence and disrupt peace in the region. The alleged links between Atiq and ISI/LeT could also have significant implications for national security, as it suggests the possibility of foreign interference and involvement in domestic criminal activities.

The investigation into the killings and Atiq's connections with these groups is ongoing, and authorities are taking the threat from Al-Qaeda seriously.