AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In Mosque Survey Clash

New Delhi: Condemning the deaths in the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded a High Court inquiry alleging that "atrocities are hapening."

Owaisi has further demanded suspension of the officers involved in the incident.

The AIMIM leader alleged that a court order was passed without listening to the people of the mosque and a second survey was conducted without any prior notice. Referring to some videos, he further alleged that those who came for survey, were raising provocative slogans.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi On Sambhal Violence

Speaking to reporters here today, Owaisi said, "The mosque in Sambhal is not 50-100 years old, it is more than 250-300 years old and the court passed an ex parte order without listening to the people of the mosque which is wrong... When the second survey was done no information was given...The video of the survey which people are claiming is in the public domain shows provocative slogans were raised by the people who came for the survey. Violence took place, three Muslims were dead, we condemn it. This is not firing but murder... The officers involved should be suspended and a sitting high court should inquire that it is totally wrong, atrocities are happening there..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Sambhal stone pelting incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says "The mosque in Sambhal is not 50-100 years old, it is more than 250-300 years old and the court passed an ex parte order without listening to the people of the mosque which is wrong... When… pic.twitter.com/YsSEunueOw — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

Reacting to reports of FIR lodged agaisnt Sambhal MP, Owaisi said, "Register FIR on whomsoever you want. You are the jury, judge and everything."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak On The Incident

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the survey at the mosque in Sambhal was being carried out under the orders of the court and that a fair investigation would be carried out into the violence which had claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured.

"A survey was being carried out there (Sambhal) on the orders of the court. Whatever incident happened is very sad. A fair investigation will be conducted into the incident," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

"A survey was being carried out there (Sambhal) on the orders of the court. Whatever incident happened is very sad...Investigation will be done in the incident..."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over The Sambhal Incident

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has also targetted the ruling BJP over the Sambhal incident. He accused the ruling party of "insensitive actions" in response to the violence, alleging that their actions were deepening divisions and fostering discrimination between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP was "directly responsible" for the situation in Sambhal. The LoP offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and injured and said that the "biased and hasty attitude" of the Uttar Pradesh government in Sambhal is "extremely unfortunate."

संभल, उत्तर प्रदेश में हालिया विवाद पर राज्य सरकार का पक्षपात और जल्दबाज़ी भरा रवैया बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हिंसा और फायरिंग में जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



प्रशासन द्वारा बिना सभी पक्षों को सुने और असंवेदनशीलता से की गई कार्रवाई ने माहौल और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2024

DIG Of Moradabad Range, Muniraj G On The Death Toll

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday confirmed that the death toll in the Sambhal violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI team surveying the Shahi Jama Masjid of the district.

Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday confirmed that the death toll in the Sambhal violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI team surveying the Shahi Jama Masjid of the district.

"The survey was conducted there in compliance with the court order. We had deployed the police force there...Some people made small children stand in front and started pelting stones…"

The district administration has announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

Security Heightened

Security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid area to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident of ruckus and violence.

These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey last morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements."

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.

