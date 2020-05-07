Ahmedabad shut down: Social distancing norms broken after AMC gives 3-hour window to buy essentials

From 6 am on May 7 until May 15, barring milk and medical stores, everything else in Ahmedabad will remain shut. ATMs, too, will function regularly.

A circular issued by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar confirmed the same on Thursday morning. This means that those who don’t have fruit and vegetable supplies at home, will have to struggle, as they won’t be able to buy anything during this time.

Within minutes of the circular, residents rushed to grocery stores and vegetable shops thronging in large numbers. According to an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the call was taken after several residents violated social distancing norms in the city while they went out shopping.