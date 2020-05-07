Ahmedabad shut down: Social distancing norms broken after AMC gives 3-hour window to buy essentials

From 6 am on May 7 until May 15, barring milk and medical stores, everything else in Ahmedabad will remain shut. ATMs, too, will function regularly.
A circular issued by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar confirmed the same on Thursday morning. This means that those who don’t have fruit and vegetable supplies at home, will have to struggle, as they won’t be able to buy anything during this time.
Within minutes of the circular, residents rushed to grocery stores and vegetable shops thronging in large numbers. According to an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the call was taken after several residents violated social distancing norms in the city while they went out shopping.
Write Chetan Bhagat said that the circular issued was unclear. “In all seriousness (and this a serious issue) the circular’s language is making things unclear. Is the city only going to sell milk and shut all grocery stores? Won’t it create hoarding/panic today (already hearing reports)? A simpler note will be helpful.”
A message was shared by Dr Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary(Forest & Environment Deptt) & MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, about the decision jointly taken by the state government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Earlier, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra decided to get home quarantined for 14 days after he came in contact with positive patients. Mukesh Kumar Vice Chairman & CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board will be the in-charge Municipal Commissioner of AMC.
However, following the announcement, people began crowding in large numbers and these videos are proof of it.
Meanwhile, a team of three senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, which has recorded a higher COVID-19 death rate, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday.
A request for sending a team of highly-experienced medical experts has been made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to Union Hhome Minister Amit Shah in a letter, an official release said.
At 6.1 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad is almost double than the national average of around 3.3 per cent, according to officials.
Ahmedabad has so far recorded 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths.
"The top doctors of India will guide civil hospital staff in Ahmedabad for better treatment of critical patients and boost the morale of the team," the release said.
