Lockdown 3.0 in Ahmedabad: All shops except those providing milk and medicines to remain closed till May 15

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday has ordered to shut all shops except those providing milk and medicines in the city from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15.
"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it is necessary in the public interest to take adequate steps to stop further spread of COVID-19," said Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.
In the order, he said that for effective implementation of social distancing and to minimize crowding to reduce the spread of infection in the city of Ahmedabad, all shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines. All shops/vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries, he added.
Meanwhile, a team of three senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, which has recorded a higher COVID-19 death rate, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday.
A request for sending a team of highly-experienced medical experts has been made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to Union Hhome Minister Amit Shah in a letter, an official release said.
At 6.1 per cent, the COVID-19 death rate in Ahmedabad is almost double than the national average of around 3.3 per cent, according to officials.
Ahmedabad has so far recorded 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths.
"The top doctors of India will guide civil hospital staff in Ahmedabad for better treatment of critical patients and boost the morale of the team," the release said.
(With PTI inputs)
