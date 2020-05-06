Lockdown 3.0 in Ahmedabad: All shops except those providing milk and medicines to remain closed till May 15

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday has ordered to shut all shops except those providing milk and medicines in the city from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15.

"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it is necessary in the public interest to take adequate steps to stop further spread of COVID-19," said Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

In the order, he said that for effective implementation of social distancing and to minimize crowding to reduce the spread of infection in the city of Ahmedabad, all shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines. All shops/vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries, he added.