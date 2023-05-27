Ahmedabad: RSS-backed outfit launches campaign to remove ‘Christian tribals’ from ST quota

An RSS-backed organisation has initiated a campaign to demand the removal of Adivasis who converted to Christianity or Islam from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. The move aims to create a divide among tribal voters and discontinue reservation benefits for the converted individuals.

Gujarat Janjati Suraksha Manch Takes Action

Supported by the Sangh Parivar, the Gujarat Janjati Suraksha Manch organised a procession of tribals affiliated with the saffron brigade in Ahmedabad. The procession from three areas culminated at the Sabarmati Riverfront, where a rally was scheduled with participation from the organisation's leaders.

In a separate event, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil, along with party legislators and leaders from Surat, attended a rally addressed by self-proclaimed godman Dhirendra Shastri. Shastri proclaimed that his mission was to establish a Hindu Rashtra not only in India but also in Pakistan.

Traffic Disruption and Route Details

The processions took different routes, originating from Jamalpur, Ranip, and Dadhichi Bridge, converging at the Income Tax circle before reaching the Sabarmati Riverfront. Traffic disruptions occurred due to road closures along the Riverfront stretch, which started from noon and continued until the rally's conclusion.

Shastri's Vision and Public Meetings

During the Surat rally, Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, expressed his determination to promote Hinduism and make Pakistan a Hindu Rashtra if the people of Gujarat unite. He denied any political affiliation and announced his intention to hold public meetings in tribal regions to facilitate their return to Hinduism.