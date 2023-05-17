Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel ditches charter plane from Ahmedabad to meet ailing son in Mumbai, wins praises from PM Modi |

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was appreciated by PM Modi and netizens for living a 'simple life' after he decided to ditch a government-funded charter flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in order to visit his ailing son Anuj.

Reportedly, Patel not only opted to travel via a domestic flight but also paid for the government-funded air ambulance which airlifted his son.

Taking to Twitter and commenting in the Gujarati language, PM Modi praised Patel for refusing luxury and choosing to live like any other public.

Praying for Anuj's speedy recovery, the prime minister tweeted, "Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel has set an excellent example of integrity and simplicity in public life. I have faith and trust that his conduct will be an inspiration to millions of people active in public life..."

On April 30, Gujarat CM Patel's son Anuj suffered a brain stroke and was admitted in KD Hospital, Ahmedabad. He was later shifted to Mumbai for healthcare and admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital for an operative procedure.