Ahead of third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, Union Health Secretary writes to states for facilitating systematic implementation

Besides the rising COVID-19 cases, India on other hand shall be kicking off with third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1. Also from May 1 onwards, all above age of 21 shall be allowed to get inoculated against covid infection. In order to run the vaccination systematically Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Health of all states/UTs.

The Health Ministry has directed the Secretaries/Principal Secretaries, Health of all states/UTs to gear up for the enhancement of the vaccination drive ahead of the inclusion of beneficiaries aged between with 18 to 44 years. Here's a look at the directives issued by the ministry for facilitating systematic implementation of the vaccination drive.

Registration of COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs):

1. It will continue to be mandatory for all government and private COVID vaccination Centers (CVCS) to register on the CoWIN system, regardless of the source of vaccine doses it shall also be mandatory for all CVCs to record all vaccinations, issue digital vaccination certificates and to report all AEFIs on the CoWIN system.

2. The eligibility conditions for any health facility for registration as a CVC also remain unchanged for any private health facility to be operated as a CVC, the facility must have the following facilities

Sufficient Cold Chain equipment and capacity.

Sufficient rooms/space for waiting area, vaccination and observation post

Sufficient number of trained vaccinators and verifiers

Ability to manage the Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)

2. Procurement of vaccine doses and declaration of stocks and prices

1. The private hospitals and industrial establishments (through their hospitals), willing to provide vaccination services, may procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers through their hospitals, exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel.

2. Each private CVC, including the already registered CVCS, must declare on COWIN the vaccine type(s), the stocks of vaccines and the prices decided by the CVC to be charged to the citizons, for vaccination services being offered 1st May 2021 onwards. Appropriate changes are being done in the facility registration module of COWIN to include these informations.

3. The vaccine types and theirs prices will be displayed in the "Appointments module on COWIN so that the citizens can make an informed choice at the time of booking a vaccination appointment.

4. The private CVCS will be able to populate their schedule for offering appointment slots for citizens only after the requisite information as mentioned in para 2.2 has been declared on COWIN.

5. All vaccination slots at private CVCs will continue to be offered only for online appointment from COWIN or Arogya Setu. On-site registration/appointments will be allowed only, d any doses are left in the last opened vial(s) so as to minimize vaccine wastages.