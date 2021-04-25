Mumbai: Over 37,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Saturday

Total 37,489 beneficiaries received the dose of vaccine on Saturday. Out of the total number of beneficiaries, 16,329 benefeciaries were senior citizens and 16,434 beneficiaries were citizens with co-morbidities between age of 45-59.

Alongside this total 32,991 beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine and 4,498 were administered the Covaxin.

On Saturday, total 132 vaccination centres were active, these included 73 private hospitals and dispensaries, 17 state government run hospitals and 42 civic run hospitals. Total 57 private centres didn't take part in the drive, due to non availability of vaccine.

"We are vaccinating close to 35-40 thousand people daily now, after the stocks get refilled, we will be able to expand our target of beneficiaries," said a civic health official.

Total 2,951 Frontline Workers and 1,775 Healthcare Workers were also inoculated in Saturday.