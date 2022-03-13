Ahead of taking oath as Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann to tender his resignation from MP post tomorrow

Punjab chief minister designate Bhagwant Mann will on Monday, March 14 will tender his resignation from MP post tomorrow in Delhi.

He is a Member of Parliament from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that Mann alone will take oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan while 16 Ministers would be sworn in later.

Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann to tender his resignation from MP post tomorrow (March 14) in Delhi.



He is a Member of Parliament from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/I28CPLmp65 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

According to ANI, the party has decided that only Mann will take oath since the swearing-in is taking place at a special and historic location. They also added that the Cabinet will shortly be expanded with the swearing-in of 16 other ministers.

Notably, Mann has invited Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to Amritsar where he is taking part in a roadshow to express gratitude to the people of the state for giving the party a two-third majority in Punjab.

Mann and Kejriwal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of the roadshow in Amritsar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:48 PM IST