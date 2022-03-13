Videos and Photos: AAP's Mumbai unit celebrates party's landslide victory in Punjab Assembly polls

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Sunday celebrated the party's landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Hundreds of party workers and volunteers took part in the "AAP Vijay Yatra", which was organised to celebrate the emergence of AAP as "the youngest National Political Party!!". The roadshow was organised from the party's head office in Chakala to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar West.

"The Josh and Enthusiasm of our volunteers and all party bearers is all-time high! And they have a valid reason to be happy. We celebrate the emergence of AAP as the youngest National Political Party!! #AAPRising #AAPVijayYatra," AAP Mumbai tweeted.

For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, pushing most of its rivals to the margins.

The party today said that Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan while 16 ministers would be sworn in later.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:17 PM IST