Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, 'resort politics' return to Rajasthan as Congress fears poaching

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left, and Congress leader Sachin Pilot | PTI

The Congress has decided to shift its MLAs in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

"The MLAs have been asked to reach Udaipur. Some are likely to go today and the rest will be reaching Udaipur tomorrow," a source told PTI.

Independent MLAs and MLAs of other parties supporting the Congress in the Ashok Gehlot government will also be moved to the resort. It is believed that the party has chosen to shift Rajasthan MLAs to the same resort, in which it had held the Chintan Shivir about a month ago.

With 108 seats, Congress is comfortably set to win two of the four Rajya Sabha seats going to polls on June 10. The third seat could be difficult for the party which will have 26 surplus votes, but 15 short of the 41 required to win the third seat.

The BJP-backed media baron and Essel Group boss, Subhash Chandra, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, which could torpedo the Congress's chances of winning a third seat and has created a contest on the fourth.

After voting for two candidates, the Congress needs 15 more votes to elect the third candidate.

The BJP can elect one candidate, and it needs 11 votes for the second.

There are 13 independents and 8 MLAs of smaller parties in the Rajasthan assembly. The Congress has the support of 12 independents.

Two years ago, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had stirred trouble for the government by revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot, along with his 18 MLAs, had camped in Gurgaon and Delhi hotels for a month.

Though the BJP was supporting his rival from behind the scenes, CM Gehlot herded his MLAs into resorts and Pilot had to return to the Congress fold. Ever since, the allegiance of the Pilot camp has always been questioned.

Ahead of the vote, the two parties, on the pretext of explaining the process of the Rajya Sabha elections, are set to keep their MLAs virtually as captives in resorts close to Jaipur.

Rajendra Rathore, the Deputy Leader of Opposition, had sounded the poll bugle by announcing even before the nominations began that the BJP will not allow the second seat to go uncontested.

He said, "BJP has thirty surplus votes. How those thirty votes will be used, will be revealed only when the time comes. Due to the conflict within the Congress, BJP can win the second seat."

Read Also Subhash Chandra files Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan as BJP-backed candidate