Rajya Sabha polls: MP Subhash Chandra files nomination from Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha MP and media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP on Tuesday.

Chandra's tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nomination papers for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while the BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. The nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and, if necessary, voting will be held on June 10.

(With agency inputs)

