Hardik Patel set to join BJP on 2 June

After quitting the Congress, Hardik Patel is set to join the BJP on 2 June, reports ANI in a tweet.

While he had previously denied any speculation that he was joining the BJP, new sources suggest he might.

Patel had risen to prominence as leader of the Patidar quota stir.

The 28-year-old who had joined the Congress in 2019 recently quit, writing a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, saying that the party "only played the role of a roadblock" over certain of the country's key issues and was "merely reduced to opposing everything."

