Hardik Patel set to join BJP on 2 June

The 28-year-old who had joined the Congress in 2019 recently quit, writing a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, saying that the party was "merely reduced to opposing everything."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Hardik Patel | PTI

After quitting the Congress, Hardik Patel is set to join the BJP on 2 June, reports ANI in a tweet.

While he had previously denied any speculation that he was joining the BJP, new sources suggest he might.

Patel had risen to prominence as leader of the Patidar quota stir.

