Ahead of phase 4 of elections, West Bengal witnessed violence as TMC and BJP clash

Kolkata: Ahead of the phase for polling in poll-bound West Bengal on April 10, several areas saw violence between the TMC and the BJP, even the media people were attacked while they reached the spot.

A day after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car was attacked at Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, the cadres of both Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday clashed against each other leaving 10-12 cadres of both the party seriously injured.

According to both the political parties, the other party had initiated the violence ahead of the poll on April 10.

Meanwhile, The BJP and the Left Front on Friday alleged that the TMC leaders have been giving out money and threats to intimidate voters at Kasba in Kolkata.