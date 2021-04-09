West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee calls Amit Shah 'dangabaaz'

Kolkata: Despite the Election Commission notice, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Burdwan’s Memari called Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘dangabaaz’ and alleged that he is trying to intimidate the voters with CRPF's help.

“I respect jawans but not those who are run by dangabaaz Amit Shah. He is a goon and leaving every work just to inflict violence he is sitting in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should keep a check on his senapati,” slammed Mamata claiming that the BJP has created a situation where it seems CrPc 356 has been imposed in West Bengal.

To counter BJP’s claim that they will start industrialization if voted to power, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that after coming to power the Trinamool Congress government will make an Industrial corridor between Dankuni and Singur and also that the TMC government will allocate 72 thousand crore rupees for this project.

Commenting about the death of TMC cadre Rabindranath Manna, TMC supremo’s election agent Sheikh Sufian said that the TMC cadres will agitate in front of Nandigram police station with the body of Rabindranath.

“The police didn’t arrest anyone who had beaten up Rabindranath with heavy iron rods. We will agitate till arrests are done,” claimed Sufian.

Rubissing the claim, BJP cadre Pralay Pal said that no BJP workers have led to Rabindranath’s death.