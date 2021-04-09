West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee gets second EC notice, now for remark on central forces

The notice issued said that Mamata Banerjee prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code with her remarks against the central forces. The West Bengal Chief Minister has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday. The EC said prima facie, the completely false, provocative, and intemperate statements by Banerjee attempted to berate and vilify central paramilitary forces during the electoral process.

Asserting that she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt made to divide voters on communal lines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Election Commission may serve 10 showcause notices on her but that won't change her stance.

The poll panel had on Wednesday issued a notice to Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar.

The TMC supremo, who addressed four back-to-back rallies during the day, sought to know why no complaint has been registered against BJP star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he often makes references to Hindu and Muslim votebanks while delivering speeches.

"You (EC) can issue 10 show cause notices to me but my reply will be the same. I will always speak against any division of Hindu and Muslim votes," the TMC supremo stated.

"Why is that no complaint has been filed against Narendra Modi, who talks about Hindu and Muslim (votebanks) every day? How many complaints have been lodged against those who had uttered the word 'mini Pakistan' during the Nandigram campaigns?" the CM contended.

