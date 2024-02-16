Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Rajasthan Gets Projects Worth ₹17,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Rewari district, Friday, February 16, 2024. | PTI

With the general elections around the corner, the desert state of Rajasthan has development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme via video conferencing inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects including Roads, Railways, Solar Energy, Power Transmission, Drinking water and Petroleum & Natural Gas on Friday.

In his address to the beneficiaries of the government schemes Modi fiercely targeted the previous Congress government of the state and the Centre and said, "Today, when India is progressing in the economy, Congress is not able to digest even that, they only want to speak against Modi. Today the nation is discussing development as opposed to the talk of scams, insecurity and terrorism before 2014, now we are focussed on the goal of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Rajasthan."

Attacking Congress for its policies, the prime minister said that the biggest problem with Congress is that it did not make positive policies with foresight and thinking. "Congress did not have any road map for future development. There was no electricity in crores of houses during Congress rule. Our government made policies and took decisions that changed the situation completely and India became one of the leading countries in terms of solar energy and electricity production," said Modi.

Highlighting the qualities of the people of Rajasthan, Modi recalled the French President Emanuel Macron's welcome in the state last month and said that its echoes were heard not only around India but also in France. Modi also recalled the blessings of the people when he visited the state during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Rajasthan while also reaffirming the faith in the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ leading to the formation of a double-engine government.

“Development of a Viksit Rajasthan is imperative to the development of Viksit Bharat’, the Prime Minister remarked, underlining the need for fast-paced development of essential sectors of rail, road, electricity and water. He said that the development of such sectors will hugely benefit the farmers, animal keepers, industries and tourism among others while also bringing in new investments and employment opportunities to the state.

The prime minister mentioned investment in the rural roads, highways and expressways in Rajasthan in the last 10 years and said that today’s projects will improve connectivity in Kota, Udaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Boondi, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. These roads will also ensure better connectivity with Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Modi highlighted the initiation of PM Surya Ghar Yojna or free electricity scheme where the government will arrange 300 units of free electricity. He informed that the Central Government will provide financial assistance for setting up solar panels on the terrace to 1 crore households initially where the total outlay of the project will be around Rs 75,000 crores.

The prime minister further added that banks will also facilitate easy disbursal of loans. “In Rajasthan, the government has planned to install solar panels in 5 lakh houses”, Modi said highlighting the efforts of the double-engine government in reducing the expenditure of the poor and middle class.

The Prime Minister pointed towards the forces that promote an atmosphere of despair and refrain from celebrating the successes of the country. He also cautioned against dynasty politics and said such politics does not inspire the youth.

Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, other Ministers of the Rajasthan Government, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives among others joined on the occasion.