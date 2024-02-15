'Need To Bring Modi's Graph Down...': Big 'Political' Comment By Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Triggers Row (VIDEO)

Jagjit Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab unit | Photo: ANI

In an explosive comment, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While thousands of farmers are protesting in the country over their demand around the MSP, this farmer leader said spilled out a shocking parallel agenda. He said, "The popularity of Modi is at it's peak, His graph has gone up because of Ram Mandir. We have less time (2024 LS Elections). We have to bring graph of Modi down."

The remark has sparked a political row. Reacting to Jagjit Singh Dallewal's, 'we have to bring graph of PM Modi down' remark, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is not appropriate to comment but it is evident that they (farmers) are getting support from somewhere or the other. The Punjab Govt could have stopped them, but they did not, this shows that there must be some understanding. Delhi Govt says that they are in support of the farmers' movement..."

He further said, "This is a political statement. Will the people stop supporting PM Modi if such a huge protest is organised? A message is getting circulated in the public that this is not the right way to protest..."

Jagjit Singh Dallewal leads the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur). He along with an SKM faction joined hands with several farm groups in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and formed SKM (non-political). Dallewal hails from Punjab’s Faridkot and is also the president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) which operates in the state’s 19 districts.

A few months ago, KMM started working along with the SKM (non-political). They gave the “Dilli Chalo” call on January 2. The two outfits are leading the agitation and thousands of their members are marching on Delhi to pressure the Centre into accepting their demands.