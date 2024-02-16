PM Modi To Lay Foundation For AIIMS-Rewari, Inaugurate 6 Other Hospitals

PM Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana’s Rewari on Friday and dedicate six such hospitals in Jammu, Rajkot, Bathinda, Kalyani, Mangalagiri and Rae Bareli to the country in the following nine days.

The total cost incurred by the Centre on these seven hospitals is more than Rs 10,000 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

“Till 2014, the nation had six AIIMS in seven decades and in the next 10 days, the country will get seven AIIMS,” he said.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village.

Modi will visit Rewari on Friday to lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS.

On February 20 and 25, the prime minister is likely to visit Jammu and Rajkot (Gujarat) to dedicate to the nation six more AIIMS at Jammu, Rajkot, Bathinda, Kalyani, Mangalagiri and Rae Bareli that are already functional.

The AIIMS-Rewari will have a hospital complex with 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for the faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and post-graduate students, a night shelter, a guesthouse etc.

Hospital established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Haryana.

The facilities include patient-care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities, including cardiology, gastro-enterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery.

It will have 16 modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories and a blood bank.

According to the details given by the Union health ministry, the establishment of an AIIMS at Manethi village in Rewari district at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore was approved by the cabinet in February 2019.

However, the Haryana government was unable to hand over the land at Manethi for the project as the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) declined its proposal for conversion of forest land for the same.

On September 25, 2020, the Haryana government proposed to provide 210 acres of land at another site for the establishment of the AIIMS.

A team constituted by the Union health ministry visited Haryana and inspected the new site in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Manethi tehsil.

Based on the team’s recommendations, the Union health minister agreed to the new proposed site for the establishment of the AIIMS. The state government completed the handover of the 203-acre land for the project in September 2023.

In December 2023, the Union cabinet approved the change of location for the establishment of the AIIMS in Haryana from Manethi to Majra Mustil Bhalkhi.

The cost of the project was revised to around Rs 1,650 crore. The construction work of a boundary wall on the site is in progress and the project is targeted to be completed by December 2026.

The proposed AIIMS shall impart both undergraduate and post-graduate medical education, along with nursing and paramedical training, to bring together in one place educational facilities of a higher order for training the personnel in all branches of healthcare activities, the ministry said.

The AIIMS-Rewari shall improve healthcare facilities, provide quality medical education in super-speciality disciplines and promote healthcare inclusion in underserved areas.

The citizens of Haryana and the adjoining states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the affordable tertiary healthcare facilities to be provided at the AIIMS-Rewari, officials said.