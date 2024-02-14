 PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Delhi Campus In UAE, Boosts Bilateral Ties
Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Delhi Campus In UAE, Boosts Bilateral Ties | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT DelhiAbu Dhabi Campus, calling it a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and the UAE. At his interaction with the students on the first day of his two-day UAE visit, Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

Project envisioned in 2022

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the two countries in February 2022. The project, a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.

PM Modi Announces Opening Of New CBSE Office In Dubai
“It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next-generation technology, research and innovation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The first academic programme — a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability — commenced this January.

