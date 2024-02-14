PM Modi Inaugurates IIT Delhi Campus In UAE, Boosts Bilateral Ties | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT DelhiAbu Dhabi Campus, calling it a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and the UAE. At his interaction with the students on the first day of his two-day UAE visit, Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

Project envisioned in 2022

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of the two countries in February 2022. The project, a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally.

“It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next-generation technology, research and innovation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The first academic programme — a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability — commenced this January.