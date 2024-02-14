PM Modi Announces Opening Of New CBSE Office In Dubai |

Abu Dhabi: Emphasizing the commitment to provide the best education in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office will soon be established in Dubai.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi highlighted the significant achievements in the education sector, stating that "More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools... The master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing education to the Indian community here".

Addressing the cultural ties between India and the UAE, PM Modi commended the close linguistic affinity and praised the accomplishments of both nations as exemplary for the world.

"In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate. There is a proximity in the languages of Bharat and UAE as well," the PM added.

Reflecting on his initial visit to the UAE in 2015, he expressed a sense of kinship and warmth, especially during the reception by the Crown Prince, who is now the President.

PM Modi said, "I vividly recall my first visit to the UAE in 2015, shortly after assuming the title of Prime Minister. It marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in three decades. I remember being warmly received at the airport by the Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers. During that visit, I felt an immediate sense of kinship as if I were visiting family."

In addition to the educational initiatives, PM Modi underscored India's global recognition for mega infrastructure projects, vibrant tourism, and sports prowess.

"India is being recognized as a vibrant tourism destination. India is being recognized as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared the RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts," the Prime Minister said.

In his address, PM Modi also asserted India's growing influence on the world stage, stating, "Today, the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu.' Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step."

The enthusiasm of the Indian community has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, had a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Multiple memoranda of understanding, including an MoU on interlinking of the instant payment platforms - UPI and UAE's AANI, were exchanged between India and the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi told a gathering of the Indian community in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that "Bharat is proud of you".

Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports Stadium here, PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue, and "everyone's hearts are connected".

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. Both the leaders held meetings which saw bilateral agreements signed between the nations.

The PM interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus and appreciated the project for bringing the students of two countries together.

PM Modi said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of India and the UAE in February 2022.

"The project is a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally," the MEA statement read.

It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next-generation technology, research, and innovation. The first academic program -- a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability -- commenced this January, the statement added.

PM Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha.