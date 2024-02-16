'Power Drunk Modi Govt': Congress President Kharge Slams Centre After Party Bank Accounts Frozen By IT Dept

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre after the grand old party claimed freezing of its bank accounts by Income Tax department over Rs 210 crore recovery notice. Labelling the Modi government as 'power drunk', Kharge said the move was 'a deep assault on India's Democracy'.

Will fight against autocracy: Kharge

"Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy ! The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through CROWDFUNDING shall be sealed!" Kharge said in a post on X.

"That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future. We appeal to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy. We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this autocracy !" he added.

Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections.



This is a deep assault on India's Democracy !



The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 16, 2024

Don't have money to pay electricity bill, salaries: Maken

Earlier on Friday, party treasurer Ajay Maken addressed a press conference and informed that banks are not honouring the cheque issued by the party since its accounts have been frozen by the IT department.

"Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted," Maken said.

#WATCH | Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken says "Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted..." pic.twitter.com/61xILbtuVZ — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

"The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just two weeks before elections, when the Opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy," he went on to add.

#WATCH | Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken says "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been… pic.twitter.com/JsZL1FEy9d — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Development comes day after electoral bond verdict

The development comes mere months before the Lok Sabha elections, following the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the Centre's electoral bonds scheme for undisclosed political funding, deeming it "unconstitutional."

Additionally, the court mandated the revelation of donors, amounts, and recipients of the bonds by March 13.