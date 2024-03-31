Agra Woman Plans Husband's Murder, Places Bounty Of ₹50,000 On WhatsApp Status; Case Filed

Representational | Pixabay

A story of a dispute between a husband and wife turning into a nightmare for the husband has come to light. According to reports, a woman in Agra placed a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her WhatsApp status for the killing of her husband.

The incident pertains to the area under the Bah police station. After seeing his wife's WhatsApp status, the husband is terrified and has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging threats against him and also accusing his wife's friend.

Acting on the husband's complaint, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint filed by the husband with the police, he got married to a girl from a village in Bhind on July 9, 2022. After the marriage, disputes began to arise frequently, and five months later, in December 2022, his wife went to her parents' house and has been staying there since then.

According to the husband, when returning on December 21, 2023, his in-laws threatened to kill him, and now his wife has posted a status on her WhatsApp offering a reward of Rs 50,000 to whoever kills him.

In the complaint given to the police, the husband said that his wife's status reads, "A reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to the one who kills the husband."