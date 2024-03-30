AAP Deleted WhatsApp Number Launched To Support Arvind Kejriwal After People Sent Messages Demanding His Resignation, Claims BJP

Hours after the jailed Delhi Chief Minister’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, urged people in a video message to reach out to her husband via a WhatsApp number to support him, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed in a post on X that AAP has deleted the number as their move backfired with people demanding Kejriwal’s resignation in overwhelming numbers.

Citing his sources in AAP, Poonawalla said, “...My source in AAP tells me that the WhatsApp number issued by Mrs. Sunita Kejriwal was deleted within a few hours as people of Delhi & Bharat demanded Kejriwal’s resignation in overwhelming numbers.”

Poonawalla also shared a photo on X indicating that the phone number 8297324624 is no longer available.

My source in AAP tells me that the whatsapp number issued by Mrs Sunita Kejriwal was deleted in few hours as people of Delhi & Bharat demanded Kejriwal’s resignation in overwhelming numbers



Is that true AAP? Why are you going against court of law & public opinion & running… pic.twitter.com/JyEhdKilK7 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) March 29, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in a video message on Friday, a day after the custody of Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, launched the ‘Kejriwal Ko Ashirvaad’ campaign and urged people to support him by sending messages that she will deliver to him in jail. In the video message, Mrs. Kejriwal said, “I will deliver your messages to him in jail.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement; issues a WhatsApp number for people.



She says, "...We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number..." pic.twitter.com/5Q4EgwMZez — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

According to other posts on X, it has been said that people also hurled abuses at Kejriwal and mocked the Delhi CM soon after, which led AAP to decide to delete the number and stop the campaign.

मेरी प्यारी बीवी ने एक WA नम्बर जारी किये आप लोगो से ताकि आप लोग मुझे आशीर्वाद दो, दुआएं दो..



लेकिन आप लोगो ने किया क्या.. आशीर्वाद तो दूर की बात उल्टा इतनी गंदी गंदी गालियाँ पड़ी है, जो आज तक लाइफ में नहीं सुनी मैंने..



मैं तो आपका बेटा, भाई था ना.. ये सिला दिया मुझे..… pic.twitter.com/wtVWz9dquf — Aakanksha🇮🇳 (@Charu_on_X) March 30, 2024

AAP yet to response on the matter

However, there has been no response from AAP on this matter yet. It remains to be seen what the party will say and if indeed the WhatsApp has been deleted how it will counter Poonawalla’s claims. Poonawalla has been on a spree, giving news bytes on national television, mocking the initiative launched by Kejriwal’s wife after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor police case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to the Excise Policy.

In court, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The real liquor scam began post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party." Kejriwal said in court that the case has been going on for two years and no allegations have been proven.

Meanwhile, a protest will be held by the INDIA bloc outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital tomorrow against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress, AAP, and the Left parties will participate in the demonstration."