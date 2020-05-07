After Vizag Gas Leak, at least 7 injured as boiler explodes in Tamil Nadu’s NLC plant; watch video

On Thursday, a boiler exploded at Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd's thermal power station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. In the explosion, at least seven workers are reported to be injured.

NLC India Limited’s rescue teams have reached the spot and are trying to bring the situation under control, reported Times Now. The report also said that top NLC officers are also rushing to the site. Teams of local police have also reached the spot and the firefighters are trying to put off the fire.

According to a leading daily, the power plant has around 2,000 workers. Meanwhile, the operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended.

