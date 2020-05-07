After Vizag Gas Leak, at least 7 injured as boiler explodes in Tamil Nadu’s NLC plant; watch video

On Thursday, a boiler exploded at Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd's thermal power station in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. In the explosion, at least seven workers are reported to be injured.
NLC India Limited’s rescue teams have reached the spot and are trying to bring the situation under control, reported Times Now. The report also said that top NLC officers are also rushing to the site. Teams of local police have also reached the spot and the firefighters are trying to put off the fire.
According to a leading daily, the power plant has around 2,000 workers. Meanwhile, the operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended.
Earlier in the day, as many as 11 people were killed in the styrene gas leak incident at LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday.
In all, over 800 persons were evacuated from R R Venkatapuram following the gas leak and most of them only needed first aid. The Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the gas leak incident, DGP D Gautam Sawang said.
"How the gas leaked and why the neutraliser at the plant did not prove effective in containing the leak will all be investigated. Styrene, though, is not a poisonous gas and can be fatal only if inhaled in excess quantity," Sawang said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
