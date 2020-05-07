Vizag gas leak: Why it’s wrong to compare styrene gas leak from LG Polymers to Bhopal gas tragedy

At least eight people have died and hundred others hospitalized after a styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam early Thursday.

Soon after it began trending on Twitter, people began comparing the tragedy to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. People argued that India had not learned from that tragedy nearly 36 years later.

However, while the Vizag gas leak is horrific in its own right, it’s not right to compare it to the magnitude of what happened in Bhopal for the following reasons.