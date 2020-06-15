After reports of ISI kidnapping Indian High Commission officials, MEA issues demarche to Pak's Charge d'affaires

A few hours after it was reported that two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had gone missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India.

The incident had first come to light via reports in Pakistani media, and government sources had earlier suggested that the duo was in the custody of the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The news of their disappearance was then confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.