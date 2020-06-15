After reports of ISI kidnapping Indian High Commission officials, MEA issues demarche to Pak's Charge d'affaires

A few hours after it was reported that two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had gone missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India.
The incident had first come to light via reports in Pakistani media, and government sources had earlier suggested that the duo was in the custody of the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The news of their disappearance was then confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.
News agency ANI quoted sources to say that the official had been issued demarche over the reported arrest of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad. As per the demarche, India had made it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the officials. Reportedly, the demarche adds that it is the responsibility of the Pakistani authorities ascertain that the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel was ensured.
ANI also quoted sources to add that Pakistan has been asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the Indian High Commission immediately.
Earlier in the day the Indian mission in Islamabad had lodged a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This incident comes soon after the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was tailed by an ISI member. ANI had also reported that ISI had increased their presence around Ahluwalia's Islamabad residence.
The incident also comes days after two Pakistani officials at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were deported for espionage activities in India.
(With inputs from agencies)
