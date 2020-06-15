Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan go missing

According to sources, two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning.

The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.

They are missing for over two hours, sources said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter of missing Indian High Commission officials with Pakistan, sources said on Monday.

South block is closely watching the developments, sources added.

The Indian mission in Islamabad has also lodged a complaint with local authorities and taken up the matter with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes weeks after the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member.

A bike-borne man was seen following Ahluwalia's car.

In March, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan sent a strong protest note to the foreign ministry in Islamabad protesting against the continuing harassment of its officers and staff by Pakistani agencies.

According to the note, India cited 13 instances of harassment in the month of March itself and asked Pakistan to stop such incidents and investigate the matter.

India had asked Pakistani authorities to "investigate these incidents urgently and instruct the relevant agencies to ensure that similar incidents do not recur."