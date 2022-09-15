After Owaisi, now Arvind Kejriwal set to visit Rajasthan in October

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Although the desert state of Rajasthan is known for its by-poller politics, this time, the other parties have already started coming into the state to explore their poll prospects.

After AIMIM (All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited Rajasthan completed his two-day visit on Thursday, now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Rajasthan for a two-day visit in October.

"Arvind Kejriwal will launch the second phase of Make India Number One mission in Jaipur on October 7 and 8," said AAP Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra to media in Jaipur on Thursday, claiming that there is enthusiasm among the workers and common people about Kejriwal's visit to the state and it will be visible in October.

Mishra said, "During AAP's Gram Sampark Abhiyan, people were asking when will Kejriwal come to the state?" Respecting the public sentiments, CM Kejriwal has given his program in the first week of October, he informed.

"Kejriwal will interact directly with the youth in Jaipur during the program held at the Town Hall and will hold a press conference too. On October 8, a rally will be organized at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium of Jaipur, and 50,000 people will come from across the state," said Mishra.

The AAP leader further mentioned that many big faces of the state are also in touch with the Aam Aadmi Party, and soon, some big names will be seen with the party. "Good people from other parties want to join Aam Aadmi Party," claimed Mishra.

AAP had contested several seats in the last elections in Rajasthan but did not win even a single one. This time, the party has started its preparations well in time and its leaders are regularly visiting the state. The party has also done the membership campaign and Gram Sampark Abhiyan recently.

Notably, Rajasthan is politicly a by-poller state where the electoral politics revolves around BJP and Congress. Besides them, it is BSP, CPM and RLP, a regional party, that exist in some assembly segments.

But this time, it seems that there will be some more players on the election ground as the visits of Owaisi and Kejriwal before the start of the election year are suggesting that both are making serious efforts to get some ground, and be noticed among the voters at the regional level.