'This judgement is a setback': Assaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque verdict

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | ANI

AIMIM (All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed his dissatisfaction over the Varanasi court's decision on the Gyanvapi mosque case. The Varanasi court on Monday, in its hearing, dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee and ruled that the suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for worship inside the compound is maintainable.

"This judgement is a setback and is against the Places of Worship Act, 1991. It will open up further such affairs and may create a destabilizing effect," said Owaisi to media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He added, "The court ignored many pieces of evidence just like it did at the time of Babri Masjid verdict. Even then I had said that more such cases would come up, and unfortunately, I am proving right."

Owaisi further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely on the issue of inflation and unemployment in the country saying that PM Modi is not ready to speak anything about inflation and unemployment. "We are ready to talk, but they don't have time."

On the question of the Hijab, the Hyderabad MP said, "it is an essential religious practice for Muslims and is our right to culture." "If government schools are allowing other religious symbols, why not this? This is also a right of the women. A woman wears a cloth on her head, not on her mind," said Owaisi.

Owaisi also attacked secular parties saying, "word secular has become an abuse today." Targeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, he said that Nitish, who formed the government twice with BJP, now calls himself secular.

Owaisi is on a two-day political visit to Rajasthan to explore the expansion possibilities of his party in the state. Upon his arrival, he will visit assembly segments and hold public meetings.

"Competition will always exist and we are here to win it. We will assess our party's work in the state and take feedback for the Rajasthan elections. Women candidates will be given equal representation, they make up half the population of the country," he said upon his visit.

The AIMIM President further said that his party aims to create leadership in Rajasthan and for this. "Meetings will be all over the state," he said, adding that the number of seats where AIMIM will contest the elections, will be announced soon.