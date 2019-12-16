After onion, milk gets dearer by Rs 2 from today

After onion price, now milk prices will increase by Rs 2-3 per litre from Monday in Maharashtra. Packaged milk, which was being sold at Rs 42-44 a litre, will be charged at Rs 44-46.

According to Indian Express, the decision to increase the minimum retail price of milk was taken in a meeting of the Dairy Farmers and Processors Welfare Association (an umbrella body of private and cooperative dairies in the state) in Pune on Saturday. In a meeting held on Saturday by milk private and cooperative producers, it was decided to hike the rate of milk to tide over these crises.

Even Amul and Mother Dairy will hike their milk prices from Monday. India's leading dairy firm Amul on Saturday announced hiking milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across various states, while Mother Dairy increased rates by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to rise in procurement cost.