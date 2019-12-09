After fire terror, tales of horror at Delhi hospital

The fire broke out in the factory between 4.30 am and 5 am on Sunday. He continued, “I even advised him to jump from the building. But he told me that he was standing at a reasonable height and jumping would result in death.

Soon the phone line got disconnected and when I reached here at LNJP, I was told he is no more.” Bhura wore a blank face without any emotion.

Bhura wasn’t alone. The hospital’s emergency premise was dotted with such tales of losses.

Sajid and Md. Mohsin were among the approximately 60 people who were deep asleep when the fire broke out. His cousin, who refused to give out his name said,

“When the fire broke out, no one had any chance of escaping.”Mustak Naddaq is a young man standing silently at one corner of the LNJP, under a tree.

He considers himself lucky among the lot that has visited the hospital on Sunday. His two relatives, brother Abbas and father-in-law Mustaq, are alive, he is told. Both are brought in to the Hospital’s emergency ward and are undergoing treatment.

“Abbas was working in the factory that manufactured caps for over 8 years. He would earn somewhere between Rs nine to ten thousand a month,” he said. Now, he is desperate to meet both of them.

Nurjan Jahan was seen animatedly pleading with the hospital security staff to let her in. When asked, she told IANS, “They are not telling if my brother and father are safe or not.” She is desperate to know whether the two breadwinners of the family are alive.

Bhura, Mustaq and Nurjan are complete strangers but on Sunday they were united in a common thread of grief, pain and loss.