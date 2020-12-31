After Dushyant Chautala, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar vows to quit politics 'if anyone tries to end MSP regime'

Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks came after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in the mayoral polls. The ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana could win only one of three mayoral seats for which elections were held recently. The mayoral elections in the cities of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat were held on Sunday. While the BJP struggled to win in Panchkula, the Congress and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) bagged mayoral posts in Sonipat and Ambala, respectively.

Recently, the Haryana CM also faced the ire of the protesting farmers. Khattar had gone to Ambala to address public meetings for the elections, however, he was greeted with black flags and wooden sticks. Due to this, the CM's convoy had to slow down and eventually take a U-turn.

Earlier, Haryana Deputy CM and NDA ally Dushyant Chautala had also said that he will resign from his post if he doesn’t manage to secure MSP for the farmers. “Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be assured to farmers. The written proposals given by the central government yesterday included MSPs. I'll work to secure MSP to farmers as long as I'm the Deputy CM. I will resign when I'm unable," he had said.