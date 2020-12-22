Watch Video: Protesting farmers show black flags to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala

A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy in Ambala on Tuesday.
Reportedly, the protesters charged at the vehicles in Khattar's convoy with black flags and wooden sticks. Due to this the Chief Minister's convoy had to slow down and eventually had to take a U-turn, reported NDTV.
The farmers also raised slogans against the government and said that they would continue to protest till the three contentious farm laws are not repealed.
According to PTI, the incident took place while the Chief Minister's convoy was crossing Agrasen Chowk.
According to reports, Khattar had come to Ambala to address public meetings in support of the party's mayoral and ward candidates for the upcoming civic bodies polls.
On December 1, a group of farmers had shown black flags to Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria in Jandli village adjoining Ambala city. Kataria is BJP MP from Ambala.
Almost two weeks later, BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini faced the ire of farmers in Yamunanagar as they raised slogans against the Centre for not repealing the three agri laws.
Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra, was visiting Khurdi village to lay the foundation stones of some projects and inaugurate a community centre. The protesters had thrown black paint on the foundation stones.
(With PTI inputs)
