Protesting farmer, who tried to kill self at Sindhu border, says PM Modi, Amit Shah should be booked for his suicide attempt

New Delhi: Niranjan Singh, a 65-year-old farmer who attempted suicide at Singhu border on Monday morning, said after recovery that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be held responsible for his suicide attempt, reported NDTV.

Singh, who is from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, is one of the many farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, who have been camping at various border points of Delhi for two weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws of the Centre.

Niranjan Singh was rushed at first to Sonipat's civil hospital but was later referred to Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where he eventually recovered.

The police have said that the matter of attempted suicide is currently being probed and that the farmer is under treatment.

According to NDTV, Niranjan Singh lashed out at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking to media agencies from the PGIMS Rohtak.

He reportedly said that a government usually act when an incident like suicide occurs and that the cops are expected to book the ones responsible for pushing an individual towards suicide.

Therefore, in this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for his attempted suicide and booked accordingly, NDTV reported Niranjan Singh as saying.

"How will anyone survive if farmers do not?" Singh was also quoted as saying in the report.

Yesterday (December 20, Sunday), a 22-year-old farmer, who returned from the protest near the Delhi border allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance in his village in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Although there is no official count on the list of persons who died during the farmers' agitation in or on the way to Delhi, reports suggest that as many as 41 farmers have died since September 15, the date when the farmers' protest intensified around Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been staging protests on the national capital's borders, demanding three laws passed by the Narendra Modi government be revoked, fearing these will affect their livelihoods.

In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the three ordinances related to three crucial agricultural Bills were introduced in the Parliament and after approval of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, came into force in September.

Farmers' organisations, which have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26, have been demanding withdrawal of all three farm laws while the government has proposed amendments involving issues related to the interests of farmers.