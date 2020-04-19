After Delhi Pizza fiasco, Swiggy and Zomato cancelled in Hyderabad and rest of Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has banned the food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy in the state until further notice.

The decision comes days after at least 72 families in Delhi were quarantined after a pizza delivery boy from the national capital's Maliviya Nagar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Along with the 72 families, 17 colleagues of the delivery boy were also placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao has also extended the state lockdown to May 7. Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, Rao said the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state. He added that further decisions will be taken on May 5 in the cabinet meeting depending on the situation.

The Telangana government on Sunday has also directed the house owners to defer collecting rent from residential tenants for three months with effect from March.