After Delhi Pizza fiasco, Swiggy and Zomato cancelled in Hyderabad and rest of Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has banned the food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy in the state until further notice.
The decision comes days after at least 72 families in Delhi were quarantined after a pizza delivery boy from the national capital's Maliviya Nagar tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Along with the 72 families, 17 colleagues of the delivery boy were also placed under quarantine.
Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao has also extended the state lockdown to May 7. Briefing reporters after a state cabinet meeting, Rao said the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state. He added that further decisions will be taken on May 5 in the cabinet meeting depending on the situation.
The Telangana government on Sunday has also directed the house owners to defer collecting rent from residential tenants for three months with effect from March.
The state cabinet took the decision to provide relief to tenants in view of hardships caused by the lockdown.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told a news conference after the cabinet meeting that if house owners harass the tenants for rent, they may lodge a complaint by dialing 100.
The house owners were also directed not to collect interest on rent arrears.
In another major decision, the government directed the private schools not to hike the fee for the academic year 2020-21. The schools were asked to collect only the tuition fee and that too on a monthly basis and not on quarterly or any other basis.
The government also decided to defer property tax and fixed electricity charges for the industry till the end of May. The electricity billing will be on actual consumption and not on a fixed basis.
Deferred payments can be made without any penalty or interest.
(With input from agencies)
