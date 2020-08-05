After Chinese apps, Modi govt bans Xiaomi's browser on its phone

After banning 59 Chinese apps, now, the government has banned the browser on smartphones made by Xiaomi, reported TOI.
Xiaomi's browser 'Mi Browser Pro - Video Download, Free Fast & Secure' is an inbuilt feature apart from other browsers including Google Chrome.
Analysts say that this move might have an impact on the performance of the device. However, officials at Xiaomi have said that "the move will not have an impact on the performance of the devices."
Now, Xiaomi is taking steps to initiate a conversation with the government regarding this issue.
Earlier, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps in the wake of heightened tensions amid the India-China border clash.
The list included Chinese apps like TikTok, Shein, WeChat, UC Browser, Cam Scanner and more. The list also included Mi Community.
Xiaomi is "more Indian" than any other smartphone brand, company's India head Manu Kumar Jain said amid growing chorus for boycotting Chinese goods in the country.
Stressing that the company's mobile phone R&D centre and product team is in India, the Xiaomi India Managing Director also pointed out that it employs 50,000 people in the country.
Other reasons he cited in a tweet to substantiate his claim that Xiaomi is more Indian than anyone else included the assertions that most of its phones and TVs are "Made in India", the entire leadership team is Indian and that the company pays its taxes in India.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)