After Chinese apps, Modi govt bans Xiaomi's browser on its phone

After banning 59 Chinese apps, now, the government has banned the browser on smartphones made by Xiaomi, reported TOI.

Xiaomi's browser 'Mi Browser Pro - Video Download, Free Fast & Secure' is an inbuilt feature apart from other browsers including Google Chrome.

Analysts say that this move might have an impact on the performance of the device. However, officials at Xiaomi have said that "the move will not have an impact on the performance of the devices."