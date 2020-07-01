How Narendra Modi govt's hard block of TikTok and other Chinese apps threaten Xi Jinping's regime and China's economy

Ever since high-speed internet came into being, China has built a giant firewall to prevent apps from other nations being used in it. In fact, in 2016 I met a couple of Chinese journalists, who showed me the substitutes for Facebook and Twitter that have almost the same user interface, barring the fact that they are Chinese. Of course, if you’re an expat living in China, then you need special permission from the Chinese authorities to use more familiar social media tools.

A New York Times 2016 story highlighted how China, which was once upon a time known as the ‘land of cheap rip-offs’, is now the guide to the future when it comes to internet technology. The video explained that if the world wide web was a giant ocean, then the internet in China was a giant oasis of mutated creatures that redefined how the internet would be used in the future. A number of US, European and even Indian companies have tried making their versions of the Chinese apps, and while there is success in some, for others it is still a mystery waiting to be decoded.

The Chinese lagoon has drawn a lot of interest and for the past few years, apps like CamScanner, UC Browser, TikTok and Halo were ruling markets across the world. Most Chinese-made phones that were sold for first-time smart phone users who required a budget phone to use, had UC Browser as an already-installed app on the phone. A friend’s driver, who had a budget-level Xiaomi phone used the browser to watch all his favourite movies through the browser itself. He said that it was a great way to pass time while waiting in the car all day.

If you look at the data provided by Sensor Tower in the final quarter of 2019, a number of Chinese apps were downloaded across the world on both Apple and Android platforms. While TikTok ruled the Apple Store, it was number three on Android, although data clubbing both Android and Apple users made TikTok the most downloaded app after Facebook-owned WhatsApp.