Adhikari writes to Amit Shah demanding NIA probe in Contai blast case

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking NIA probe in the Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore blast case.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said, “The TMC has brazenly turned WB into a 'Crude Bomb Manufacturing - Cottage Industrial Hub'. I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji seeking @NIA_India. Investigation in the Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast at TMC Booth President Rajkumar Manna's home.”

Notably, on Saturday hours before TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at Contai the citadel of Suvendu Adhikari, a severe bomb blast took place claiming lives of three TMC workers.

The blast occurred at Trinamool Congress booth president Ramkumar Manna’s house in which he died. Two other who died in the blast were identified as Debkumar Manna, a cousin of Rajkumar and Biswajit Gayen.

However, an officer of the Contai sub-division said that no arrest has been made yet and an investigation is being done.

Meanwhile, Lata Rani Manna, wife of the deceased informed the police that her husband was involved in an illegal firecrackers business and the explosion took place while the workers of the factory were smoking inside the house.

The woman also informed that even after objecting to his illegal business, her husband carried on the business.

Though TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar had rubbished the allegation, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that everything is in ‘open’ and soon the truth will come out.

