'Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal', AAP starts 2020 Assembly poll campaign

New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new slogan -- "Acche beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal" -- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

The party formally launched its campaign in the presence of senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other Delhi Ministers and MLAs at the party office here.

The party office was decorated with a big banner of the slogan along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal's photograph.

The AAP is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.

With an aim to bag even more seats than the last Assembly elections, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has teamed up with Prashant Kishor's consultancy -- Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to manage its campaign for the elections.

The slogan was also given by the I-PAC.