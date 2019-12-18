FPJ Exclusive: ‘Together we can’; CM Uddhav Thackeray asks MVA allies to close ranks

CM Uddhav Thackeray, at the maiden meeting of legislators of alliance partners after the beginning of winter session, at the outset said he is heading a World Cup winning team with seasoned and experienced leaders and is quite confident to sail through any crisis.

"Do not worry about fulfillment of promises. The government will do it,’’ he told legislators.

Further, Thackeray asked MVA legislators to reach out to voters in respective constituencies to counter BJP’s misinformation campaign against the government. "Together, we can do it,’’ he noted.

Thackeray asked legislators to take the legislative work seriously and remain present during all proceedings. He stressed for a proper floor management among all MVA legislators.

NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the alliance partner legislators will strongly support the ministers if being cornered by BJP.

"If an NCP minister is being grilled, it will not just the NCP legislators but Sena and Congress legislators too who will be there to back him. This will send a strong signal to BJP that MVA partners are united and ready to face any challenge,’’ he added.

Pawar said Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will unitedly contest ensuing civic and local body elections in the state. Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat said strengthening of coordination among three partners will help ensure stability of the government.