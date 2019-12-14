CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumbai police commissionerate

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday visited Mumbai police commissionerate and held discussions with senior officials.

He asked the police top brass to use modern technology for the security and safety of people.

During the visit, Thackeray was shown around the police control room and the CCTV monitoring mechanism as well as drones used for aerial surveillance, with Commissioner Sanjay Barve briefing him on measures taken for the safety of women in the metropolis.

Thackeray was accompanied by state Home Minister Eknath Shinde.