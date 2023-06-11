AAP Rally In Ramlila: 'We Are Here This Time To Remove An Arrogant Dictator', Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaking at Ramlila Maidan in anti-ordinance rally on Sunday, June 11 | Twitter@AamAadmiParty

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 11), speaking at AAP's rally against the Centre's ordinance on control of services, said that the AAP rally was a movement against "attempts to bring dictatorship" in India and that it was a movement to save "democracy and constitution." Recalling the time when Kejriwal shot to fame following the India Against Corruption rally in 2011 for the first time, the Delhi CM said that this movement will be successful just like the anti-corruption movement was back in its day.

The Delhi CM alleged that the Prime Minister was not paying heed to Supreme Court as well.

"Democracy in the country is ending now and when the Prime Minister says he doesn't believe in Supreme Court, it is the end of democracy," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that BJP insults him everyday. He added that he works for 24 hours and said that this time it was the people of Delhi who were insulted and he cannot tolerate that. He said that the ordinance will have to be taken back (by Centre).

Centre interfering in Delhi government's works: Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged of intereference in Delhi government's work.

On the arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, he said they were arrested in order to stop works in the national capital. "But we have have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue the good work," the chief minister said.

Former foe Kapil Sibal at the rally

Arvind Kejriwal had also invited former Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the rally as "constitutional and legal" expert. The Delhi CM has been meeting different Opposition leaders to garner support for his "movement" against the ordinance. So far, the Delhi CM has met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.