Kapil Sibal At AAP Rally At Ramlila Maidan: Netizens Remind Arvind Kejriwal Of Calling Him 'Corrupt'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal | Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (June 11) held its protest rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan over the ordinance brought by Centre on control of services. One of the talking points of the rally was the presence of former Congress leader and now Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. AAP's political opponents and observers as well as netizens were quick to point out how Sibal was called a "corrupt" leader by Arvind Kejriwal when the now Delhi CM was an activist with India against Corruption in 2011. From participating in Anna Hazare's stir against the Congress led UPA government back then and alleging Kapil Sibal of wrongdoing to inviting Sibal to AAP rally as a "constitutional expert," Kejriwal had come a long way in politics, exclaimed Twitterati.

Irony and ecstasy

On his part, Sibal not only participated in the rally but also spoke in favour of AAP on the ordinance by Centre on control of services issue. "My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come, we need to unite and fight against PM Modi," Sibal said.

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Kapil Sibal

Arvind Kejriwal thanked Kapil Sibal for accepting his invitation to attend the rally. "I want to invite Kapil Sibal saab with all the respect and courtesy," said Arvind Kejriwal, welcoming Kapil Sibal in the AAP protest rally.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal and Kapil Sibal, the rally was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The common theme of the rally was "save the constitution" line mentioned by AAP leaders and Kapil Sibal.

There will be dictatorship in Delhi and LG will be supreme: Delhi CM

"There will be dictatorship in Delhi and the LG (lieutenant governor) is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi," Kejriwal said. "I have been travelling across the country and I want to assure the people of Delhi that they are not alone. The 140 crore people of India are with them," said the Delhi CM speaking on the ordinance.