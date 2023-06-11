BJP's Poster Attack On Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' As AAP Holds Rally In Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up posters against Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) protest rally at Ramlila maidan in Delhi against Centre's ordinance. BJP is also tragetting AAP on Twitter over the protest rally and has tried to call it a diversion tactic by AAP. The posters seen in Delhi talk about Arvind Kejriwal's official bunglow termed as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.
The BJP also took on Delhi CM on Twitter with a hard-hitting poster.
The opposition party in Delhi also claimed that the AAP rally had failed to attract crowd.
"This is not a grand rally of AAP but a failed attempt to hide corruption. Today Kejriwal should tell the public why he wasted public money on building his palace? Kejriwal should tell the public why he mixed the poison of drugs in Delhi?" BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva asked.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also took on Arvind Kejriwal ahead of AAP's protest rally and said that Kejriwal would be stepping out of his "palace" and said that Delhi CM's house is the "most expensive bunglow of any chief minister" in the world. He also raised AAP's liquor policy issue and said, "Kejriwal is coming to the rally only to protect himself from corruption issues."
