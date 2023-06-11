 AAP Ordinance Protest At Ramlila Maidan: Tight Security In Place, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
AAP Ordinance Protest At Ramlila Maidan: Tight Security In Place, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

AAP Ordinance Protest At Ramlila Maidan: Tight Security In Place, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal with Sanjay Singh | FPJ

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi will be holding a huge rally against the Centre's ordinance on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and AAP MP Sanjay Singh will also address the rally. Reports said that the AAP is expecting over one lakh workers and tight security has been deployed in and around the maidan considering the protests.

Traffic advisory was also issued in light of the protests by AAP in Delhi on Sunday morning.

High security in place

Given the scale of protests and workers expected by AAP in the rally, tight security arrangements are in place. Metal detectors will be used at the Ramlila Maidan. Also, Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in view of the rally.

Sibal invited

Former Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will also address the rally in the capacity of a constitutional expert, said reports. Sibal was invited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the rally.

Row over ordinance

The ordinance in question was issued by the Centre on May 19. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case, as per news agency ANI.

