AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Delhi police over 'derogatory' remarks on PM Modi | Twitter/@Gopal_Italia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia on Thursday was detained by Delhi police over alleged ‘derogatory’ comments made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP Gujarat chief @Gopal_Italia detained by Delhi police. pic.twitter.com/lhIQej5oVl — Anand Prakash Pandey (@anandprakash7) October 13, 2022

Two videos surfaced on the internet recently where he was seen criticising PM Modi's politics and using a cuss word for his BJP government. In another video, he was seen telling women that “temples and kathas (religious discourses) are breeding grounds of exploitation" where they will gain nothing, and further advising mothers and daughters to avoid going to temples if they want development and respect.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), thus, issued a notice and asked the AAP’s Gujarat chief to appear before the commission on October 13 for a personal hearing.

Taking cognizance of the video on PM Modi video on Sunday, the Commission said in the notice, “The language used by Italia is language bias, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you."

Earlier in the day, Italia said that the viral videos he had been implicated for were not his, and had been doctored. He also pinned the blame on the BJP of ‘hating’ the Patidar society.

“@NCWIndia chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to Patel community other than jail. BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. Not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail," the AAP leader said in a post on Twitter.

Additionally, NCW chief Rekha Sharma has alleged that after her action, Arvind Kejriwal-led party workers created ruckus outside her office.

The commission head later left the premises that is located in Jasola.