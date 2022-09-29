NCW seeks written explanation from IAS officer for her 'want condoms too?' remark

NCW seeks writtern explantion for her 'want condoms too?' remark |

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of the incident in Patna, where an IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, MD of Bihar Women & Child Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the student asked for affordable sanitary napkins.

The Commission has sought a written explanation for the remarks given by the IAS officer to the students.

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes cognizance of the incident in Patna, where IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra, MD of Bihar Women & Child Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the student asked for affordable sanitary napkins: NCW pic.twitter.com/04RUizbXKh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

The strange statement given by a senior female IAS officer in Schoolgiri, a program run by the Bihar government, is going viral on social media.

In the program, when a schoolgirl asked the IAS officer, "can the government provide sanitary pads at low prices?" IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra responded to the question in a rather taunting saying, "You will eventually hope that the government will also give you condoms for family planning."

The annoyed IAS officer said that there is no end to the demand of the people. People will always be asking for something or the other.

The female IAS officer did not stop there, while surrounding the girl, she even said, "Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that?" On this, when the student reminded her that the government is formed by the vote of the people. She said, "This is the height of stupidity. So don't vote. Be Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

In another series of questions and answers when a girl asked "The school toilet is broken. Often boys also enter. They drink less water so that they don't have to go to the toilet. To this, the IAS officer replied, "Tell me, is there a separate toilet in your house? If you keep asking for a lot of things in different places, how will it work?"

"Why do you need to take anything from the government? This way of thinking is wrong. Do it yourself. There's a need to change the thinking. You have to decide where you want to see yourself in the future. You will have to make this decision yourself. The government cannot do this for you. Do you want to sit where you are, or on the side I am sitting on?" she told the audience, which comprised mostly girls from class 9 and 10.